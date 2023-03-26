Manchester United report: Red Devils eye summer swoop for wonderkid striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates his team's derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford in January 2023.

Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after his impressive start to life in the Premier League, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland international, who made his first start for his country against Latvia on Wednesday, broke into the Brighton (opens in new tab) first team earlier this season.

The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in his first 16 appearances for the Seagulls, who are challenging for Champions League qualification.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson celebrates one of his two goals in the 5-0 win over Grimsby in the FA Cup in March 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton will be loath to lose Ferguson so early in his career, and the fact he is under contract until 2026 should give them a degree of protection.

But the teenager's fantastic form has not escaped the attention of rival clubs in the Premier League, with United (opens in new tab) among those seeking to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.

It is no secret that Erik ten Hag's team need to sign a centre-forward this summer, and Ferguson would appear to fit the bill.

Wout Weghorst is on loan at Manchester United for the remainder of the season (Image credit: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo departed towards the end of last year and Wout Weghorst, on loan until the end of the campaign, is not seen as the long-term solution.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), United's scouts have been watching Ferguson closely as they consider making a move before the start of next season.

Harry Kane remains the club's first choice, but Tottenham (opens in new tab) will fight hard to retain their talisman.

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's primary goal threat in the 2022/23 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Kane is a world-class striker, he is 11 years older than Ferguson - which could see some figures at United advocate for the signing of the latter instead.

Ten Hag's side will return to action after the international break next Sunday with a trip to Newcastle (opens in new tab).

