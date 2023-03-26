Manchester United report: Red Devils eye summer swoop for wonderkid striker
Manchester United are looking to bolster their attacking options in this summer's transfer market
Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after his impressive start to life in the Premier League, according to reports.
The Republic of Ireland international, who made his first start for his country against Latvia on Wednesday, broke into the Brighton (opens in new tab) first team earlier this season.
The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in his first 16 appearances for the Seagulls, who are challenging for Champions League qualification.
Brighton will be loath to lose Ferguson so early in his career, and the fact he is under contract until 2026 should give them a degree of protection.
But the teenager's fantastic form has not escaped the attention of rival clubs in the Premier League, with United (opens in new tab) among those seeking to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.
It is no secret that Erik ten Hag's team need to sign a centre-forward this summer, and Ferguson would appear to fit the bill.
Cristiano Ronaldo departed towards the end of last year and Wout Weghorst, on loan until the end of the campaign, is not seen as the long-term solution.
According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), United's scouts have been watching Ferguson closely as they consider making a move before the start of next season.
Harry Kane remains the club's first choice, but Tottenham (opens in new tab) will fight hard to retain their talisman.
And while Kane is a world-class striker, he is 11 years older than Ferguson - which could see some figures at United advocate for the signing of the latter instead.
Ten Hag's side will return to action after the international break next Sunday with a trip to Newcastle (opens in new tab).
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).