Manchester United join Roma and Juventus in race for sought-after Sassuolo star: report

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi and poised to join a summer transfer battle with Juventus and Roma.

The 23-year-old is a wanted man in Italy after impressing over the last two seasons in the Italian top flight.

Frattesi could find himself at the centre of a transfer tussle this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Jose Mourinho's Roma could try to tempt Frattesi to return to the capital (Image credit: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab)writes that Juventus have alerted Sassuolo of their interest as they see him as a potential replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who could leave on a free at the end of his contract in July.

However, uncertainty around the Frenchman’s future and whether Juve will qualify for Europe next season has complicated matters in Turin.

Frattesi is said to be tempted by a Juve switch, but his boyhood club Roma are also in the frame.

The Giallorossi have a useful bargaining chip – Sassuolo agreed to a 30% future sale fee when they signed Frattesi from Roma in 2017, and this could allow the capital club to negotiate a lower price than the €30m being requested by the Neroverdi.

Frattesi has enjoyed another impressive season at Sassuolo (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) believes that United have been following Frattesi’s progress for some time and could make an offer as soon as the transfer window opens.

Frattesi, who has a deal until 2026 with Sassuolo, is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

He has shone over the last two seasons in Reggio Emilia, firstly under Roberto De Zerbi and now under Alessio Dionisi, and has scored six goals in 27 Serie A games this term.

Frattesi is a dynamic central midfielder with an eye for goal, and earned his first four Azzurri caps last year in the UEFA Nations League – two of which came against England.

