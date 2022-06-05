Manchester United reports: Red Devils look to hijack deal for Premier League star who wouldn’t cost a penny

Manchester United are hoping to beat the likes of Brentford and Tottenham to the signature of Christian Eriksen, according to reports.

The Denmark international is a man in demand as he enters the final few weeks of his contract with the Bees.

Eriksen was a revelation after becoming part of Thomas Frank's squad on transfer deadline day in January.

Brentford (opens in new tab) were just three points clear of the relegation zone when he joined, with the teams below them having as many as three games in hand.

But with his creativity and guile in the centre of the park, Eriksen helped Frank's men finish 11 points clear of the drop zone.

The 30-year-old only signed a six-month deal with the west Londoners, so he is set to become a free agent at the end of June.

Brentford are keen to keep hold of Eriksen but they now face competition for his signature from United (opens in new tab).

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that Erik ten Hag wants the attacking midfielder to be part of his squad next season.

The new United boss will be given money to spend this summer, but he is still looking for value in the market.

He believes Eriksen's experience as well as his quality would make him a huge asset at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are not the only club other than Brentford hoping to strike a deal with the Dane.

Tottenham are considering making an offer to their former player, who also worked with Antonio Conte at Inter.

And Everton are also admirers of Eriksen, who will have plenty of thinking to do about his future in the coming weeks.

Despite interest from much bigger clubs, Brentford are prepared to fight hard to retain his services.

"I know I am optimistic but I also picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, do you want to come to Brentford?'" Frank said last month.

"No one thought about that six months ago. I would love to say 100 per cent, but I am convinced there is a good chance he can wear the Brentford shirt."