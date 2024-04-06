Manchester United set for luxury car ban as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to cut costs at Old Trafford: report

Manchester United's new partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to cut costs at Old Trafford – by introducing a ban on luxury cars at the club.

Having acquired a 27.7 per cent stake in United and taken over football operations at the 13-time Premier League champions, Ratcliffe is keen to eradicate unnecessary spending in a bid to restore the club to its former glories over the next few months and years.

According to The Times, Ratcliffe hired Interpath Advisory to take a close look at United's expenses and the preliminary findings advise "the cancellation of all private cars for administrative staff" at the club.

A general exterior view of signage on the Stretford end stand at Old Trafford during Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool in March 2024. (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

According to the report, Interpath Advisory has been contracted to identify and reduce unnecessary costs at the club.

That includes suppliers, utilities and travel, in addition to other business and operational costs.

However, the group will not get involved in decisions on players and transfers.

Ratcliffe and his team are looking to improve every aspect under their control at Manchester United.

Following his arrival at the club earlier this year, the British businessman said: "We have to make sure that the right people end up in the right positions. Every person in management has to be world-class."

United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League with eight fixtures remaining, with their hopes of a place in next season's Champions League looking slim ahead of Sunday's clash at home to fierce rivals Liverpool.

