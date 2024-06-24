'This cannot continue' Wild celebrations during Croatia vs Italy see cups fly as BBC team get soaked

Federico Dimarco of Italy throws plastic beer cups off of the pitch during their game in Leipzig

Luca Modric provided one of Euro 2024’s signature moments so far during the second half of Croatia’s decisive clash with Italy. The Group B clash had been low on incidents during the first half, but a wild 30-second passage play saw the game - and the crowd - erupt into life.

The Croats were awarded a penalty on 53 minutes after a handball, with Real Madrid veteran Modric stepping up to take it, in a match where his side needed a win to have a realistic chance of progressing into the last-16.

The 38-year-old was up against Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Italy goal and the 6ft 5ins stopper repeated his Euro 2020 heroics by getting down low to his left and pushing Modric’s effort wide brilliantly. While it looked like Zlatko Dalic’s side had spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead, another twist was on the way.

Less than 30 seconds after Modric had seen his spot kick saved, the midfielder was back in the box in the right place to slam in the rebound after Donnarumma saved from Ante Budimir. This was the cue for the crowd at the Red Bull Arena in Lepizig to produce one of the best celebrations of the tournament so far.

As the Croatia fans’ agony at the penalty miss turned to ecstasy, gallons of beer were launched into the Leipzig sky, reaching even the BBC commentary team on the gantry.

“We’re getting soaked,” said co-commentator Danny Murphy. “We’re getting absolutely drenched up here,” Jonathan Pearce added. “The beer is flying, the scarves are flying, Croatia are flying!”

SCENES! 🤩53': Luka Modric misses a penalty ❌54': Luka Modric puts Croatia ahead!#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #CROITA pic.twitter.com/MiW6qnSCk1June 24, 2024

Murphy added: “It’s like being at the Ally Pally,” before Pearce had some advice for his colleague. "Get an empty pint pot, put it on the table next to you and we might be able to get a few drops in there by the end of the game!,” he said.

But after Pearce and Murphy dried off, it was clear that beer cups were still raining down from the stands, with projectiles landing near players both in the aftermath of the goal and as the match continued.

"This cannot continue, the cups being thrown from the stands," Pearce added as the game headed into stoppage time. The incident comes after German authorities have halved the strength of the alcohol being served at England’s opening match against Serbia, restricting supporters at the ‘high-risk’ game to low-alcohol beer, while reports have suggested that the sale of alcohol in stadiums may be stopped.

