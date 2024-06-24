'This cannot continue' Wild celebrations during Croatia vs Italy see cups fly as BBC team get soaked

Luka Modric's second-half goal provided one of the most remarkable moments of Euro 2024 so far

Federico Dimarco of Italy throws plastic beer cups off of the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Italy at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 24, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.
Luca Modric provided one of Euro 2024’s signature moments so far during the second half of Croatia’s decisive clash with Italy. The Group B clash had been low on incidents during the first half, but a wild 30-second passage play saw the game - and the crowd - erupt into life. 

The Croats were awarded a penalty on 53 minutes after a handball, with Real Madrid veteran Modric stepping up to take it, in a match where his side needed a win to have a realistic chance of progressing into the last-16. 

