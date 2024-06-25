Tottenham Hotspur agree four-year deal with Euro 2024 star to become first summer signing: report
Tottenham Hotspur look like making their first signing of the summer, after concluding talks with a Euro 2024 star
Tottenham Hotspur are poised to make their first signing of the summer following successful negotiations.
That's according to reports which claim that the Lilywhites are set for manager Ange Postecoglou's first buy of the summer. Postecoglou has revolutioned his squad over the past 12 months and is reportedly keen on adding more depth to his side, bringing in the likes of James Maddison.
While there are plenty of positions that Tottenham need strengthening in, one Euro 2024 star appears to be the first name arriving in north London.
Turkish outlet Aslinda says that Poland international Sebastian Szymanski agreed personal terms ahead of signing a four-year deal with Spurs.
Chairman Daniel Levy will have to increase his bid of €17.5 million, however, if he wants to agree on a fee with Fenerbahce. It was previously claimed by TeamTalk that the Pole would cost £30m.
Szymanski is currently at the Euros with Poland, having moved to the Super Lig last year. The midfield dynamo can fit in alongside Maddison but could be used as depth in the centre of the park, too.
In FourFourTwo's view, it seems as if the 25-year-old is all but done with just a price to be agreed for his transfer. This may be a sticking point – as it has been with Spurs in the past – but Szymanski is affordable enough for Spurs fans to expect him as depth primarily.
With a contract all agreed with the star, it is possible that the move is just a matter of time.
Transfermarkt rates Szymanski to be worth €19m.
Tottenham have entered the race for one Lille forward alongside Manchester United, while one Lilywhites star could move to Fenerbahce to rejoin Jose Mourinho.
Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp has rubbished the Harry Kane trophy curse.
