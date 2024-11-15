Manchester United star responds to bizarre ARREST claims following long-awaited comeback

Manchester United full-back Tyrell Malacia returned to action after an 18-month layoff on Tuesday, starting for the club's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy against Huddersfield.

The Dutchman, signed from Feyenoord in 2022, is still yet to play a competitive fixture for the senior side since the final game of the 2022/23 Premier League season - a 2-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford.

Malacia's absence has been felt strongly in the team over the past year due to the fitness issues of fellow left-back Luke Shaw, forcing Erik ten Hag to utilise the largely unwanted loan of Sergio Reguillon and the naturally right-sided Diogo Dalot to fill the void.

Manchester United star responds to bizarre arrest claims

Tyrell Malacia made 39 appearances in his debut season (Image credit: Alamy)

The 25-year-old's absence at Manchester United became somewhat of a topic of speculation the longer it went on, with Malacia himself opting to remain completely silent on social media for long periods, while club officials failed to ever give a truly defining answer regarding his situation.

Fans began suggesting that there was more than met the eye with the defender's lay-off, with some outlandish suggestions claiming he was involved in some form of criminal proceedings that the club had opted to deal with privately.

Malacia has been capped at international level (Image credit: David Davies)

However, the Dutchman has put an emphatic end to such claims in an interview with the Athletic, in which he explained the mental toll such an injury takes on a player.

When discussing the rumours, Malacia explained: “No, nothing was true,”

“No, no. I’ve just been doing my rehab. Especially when I was in Holland, I was close to my family — so just training, family, sleeping; training, family, sleeping. The only thing I’ve done.

“First of all, I’m not really a guy who’s on social media a lot,” he added. “If it wasn’t my cousin or my mum sending me this, I wouldn’t even know. Most of the time, a week after I’d find out they were saying this or that.

“As long as my family and I know I’m good, it’s enough. The most important thing is that I know I’m good.”

Malacia's return will likely come as a major relief to incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who will likely assess the defender's capability to perform in the new left-wing-back role largely expected to be deployed following his arrival.

Naturally, the defender is still a way from full fighting shape, such is the impact of such a lengthy absence, although excitement has undoubtedly begun to grow that the fan-favourite will soon be bombing down the left at Old Trafford once more.