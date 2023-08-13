Manchester United stars hail 'perfect' transfer business on eve of new season

Manchester United's summer signings are 'perfect' for the club, say two of their new teammates.

Erik ten Hag has added Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund to his squad as he aims to keep the progress going after a solid first season in the Old Trafford dugout.

Hojlund is currently injured, but Onana and Mount should be involved as Man United host Wolves in their 2023/24 Premier League opener on Monday night – and the mood in the camp seems buoyant right now.

Asked how the new trio are settling in at United, Diogo Dalot told club media (via the Manchester Evening News) "So far, perfectly.

"Apart from fantastic football players, they are fantastic human beings – and when that happens, I think it gets easier for us to get along with them...you can see they work hard and that's the standard for the club, so it's a perfect match.

Dalot's defensive colleague Luke Shaw added: "They've been brilliant. I think the good thing was obviously Andre [Onana] and Mase [Mount] were able to come away on pre-season, get to know the lads more...settle in a bit more and I think they've been brilliant.

"They're going to add a lot to this squad. They have the experience of winning things as well; it's always important to add that balance of what they bring to the squad."

Despite having spent around £170m combined on Onana, Mount and Hojlund, Man United seem likely to do more business before the end of the transfer window.

The 13-time Premier League champions continue to be linked with Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Everton's Amadou Onana touted as a potential alternative target.

