Manchester United are lining up £30m French starlet – but he'll only sign when Harry Maguire leaves: report

Manchester United have already lined up how they're going to spend the money they receive for Harry Maguire.

West Ham United have agreed a £30 million deal with Manchester United for the England international, as per the Athletic, with Scott McTominay perhaps the next to follow his former captain to east London.

And now, United have already lined up Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Harry Maguire, according to reports in AS on Wednesday.

Nice's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo will replace Harry Maguire like-for-like (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old, who received his first senior France call-up earlier this year, has emerged as Erik Ten Haag’s top target to replace England international Maguire who now appears to be on the verge of a move to West Ham for a fee of around £30m.

It seems United are ready to put that money back into signing Todibo for a similar figure in what would be a like-for-like replacement and add further depth to Ten Haag’s backline as the Premier League season draws ever closer.

Todibo has made over 100 appearances for the French outfit and has consistently impressed, leading him to be linked with a big-money move to England’s top division this summer.

His former club Barcelona would be owed 20% of any fee Nice receive from United and if the deal gets done would be Ten Hag’s fourth big money outlay of the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spent big this summer (Image credit: Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and more recently Rasmus Hojlund have all joined the club ahead of Monday’s opening game at Old Trafford against Wolves, and it now appears as though Todibo could be the next name through the door once Maguire’s move gets confirmed.

After initially rejecting a bid for their former club captain, reports this morning suggest a deal has now been agreed and the England centre-back is free to discuss terms with the Hammers, paving the way for United to swoop for Todibo.

