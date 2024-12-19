Manchester United 'strongly interested' in star Ruben Amorim has worked with before: report

By
published

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has his eyes set on one target in particular

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on before the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC at Etihad Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking to reunite Ruben Amorim with one of his former players at Old Trafford, as the Portuguese manager sets about making the squad his own in January.

With Marcus Rashford having already admitted his desire to leave the club, with a number of other first team players out of favour at Manchester United, it seems like a large overhaul is set to happen in the winter transfer window.

That includes new arrivals, too, with a player Amorim knows well linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Manchester United 'strongly interested' in Nuno Mendes

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 15: Nuno Mendes of PSG during the Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL, Lyon) at Parc des Princes stadium on December 15, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Nuno Mendes in action for PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are "strongly interested" in signing PSG left-back Nuno Mendes in January.

PSG are keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who they signed permenantly from Sporting CP in the summer of 2022 for €38m. But, with his contract set to expire in just 18 months and a number of suitors circling around him, Mendes might look to delay in signing an extension as he assesses his options.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 20: Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP in action during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and Portimonense SC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on February 20, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Manchester United target

Mendes and Amorim at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Amorim knows Mendes well, having handed him his debut in 2020 while still only 17-years-old. He flourished under the Portuguese boss, too, making 35 appearances in all competitions in the 2020/21 season before making his switch to PSG.

Having already played as a regular left-wing back in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation, Mendes could easily settle in quickly at Old Trafford if he does make a mid-season move. They both share the same agents, too, making the possibility of a move much more likely.

Valued at €55m by Transfermarkt, Mendes certainly won't come cheap for Manchester United, however. The report adds that the Red Devils are also interested in Theo Hernandez and Alphonso Davies to fulfil the left-wing back vacancy, meaning it's by no means a foregone conclusion that Mendes will move.

In FourFourTwo's view, the source is reputable and trustworthy, giving plenty of value to this link between Manchester United and Mendes. The relationship Amorim has with the player could certainly prove pivotal in negotiations, but whether this is a deal that can be concluded in January remains to be seen.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 