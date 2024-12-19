Manchester United 'strongly interested' in star Ruben Amorim has worked with before: report

Manchester United are reportedly looking to reunite Ruben Amorim with one of his former players at Old Trafford, as the Portuguese manager sets about making the squad his own in January.

With Marcus Rashford having already admitted his desire to leave the club, with a number of other first team players out of favour at Manchester United, it seems like a large overhaul is set to happen in the winter transfer window.

That includes new arrivals, too, with a player Amorim knows well linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Manchester United 'strongly interested' in Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes in action for PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are "strongly interested" in signing PSG left-back Nuno Mendes in January.

PSG are keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who they signed permenantly from Sporting CP in the summer of 2022 for €38m. But, with his contract set to expire in just 18 months and a number of suitors circling around him, Mendes might look to delay in signing an extension as he assesses his options.

Mendes and Amorim at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Amorim knows Mendes well, having handed him his debut in 2020 while still only 17-years-old. He flourished under the Portuguese boss, too, making 35 appearances in all competitions in the 2020/21 season before making his switch to PSG.

Having already played as a regular left-wing back in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation, Mendes could easily settle in quickly at Old Trafford if he does make a mid-season move. They both share the same agents, too, making the possibility of a move much more likely.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Valued at €55m by Transfermarkt, Mendes certainly won't come cheap for Manchester United, however. The report adds that the Red Devils are also interested in Theo Hernandez and Alphonso Davies to fulfil the left-wing back vacancy, meaning it's by no means a foregone conclusion that Mendes will move.

In FourFourTwo's view, the source is reputable and trustworthy, giving plenty of value to this link between Manchester United and Mendes. The relationship Amorim has with the player could certainly prove pivotal in negotiations, but whether this is a deal that can be concluded in January remains to be seen.