Manchester United target Jadon Sancho could stay at Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho could remain with Borussia Dortmund beyond this season despite being strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, reports Ruhr Nachrichten.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all shown interest in Sancho, who came through the Manchester City academy before leaving for Dortmund in 2017.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, although a return to his home country for the England international appears to be the most likely outcome.

However, Sancho has not officially told Dortmund that he wants to leave this summer. There is still a chance that the winger could stay in Germany for at least another six months beyond that.

Sancho is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2022, so there is a possibility that he could leave the Bundesliga club the following January instead.

Either way, the Yellow and Blacks will want at least £84m for a player who has made a huge impression in the two-and-a-half years since he moved to Germany.

Sancho has scored 30 goals and provided 41 assists in 87 matches for Dortmund, as well as scoring twice in 11 caps for England.