Manchester United tipped to make budget striker signing by transfer expert

Manchester United could make a last-ditch attempt to sign Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting in the winter window, according to a transfer insider.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add more attacking depth to his squad for the second half of the season.

However, it is more likely that United will acquire a new forward in the summer rather than before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

Speaking on January 26, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo: "[Jim] Ratcliffe has inherited the financial fair play problems.

"It’s stopping them from signing an older or more stop-gap type striker in this window like an Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, and it’s why they felt they couldn't financially, or feasibly, even because of Daniel Levy, enter the race for Harry Kane,

"I think that Choupo-Moting won't happen unless Manchester United go against Ten Hag’s word and get him in this window. Because by the time the summer comes along, there'll be other targets and there'll be younger targets.

"Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart, who doesn't want to leave in January, is another one that Manchester United have looked at. For some of the winter window, there was a release clause that €17.5m, but that's now expired.

"But he's still a kind of budget option that Manchester United have looked at very closely.

"And then there's obviously Brian Brobbey as well who Erik Ten Hag tried for in his first summer window.

"He’s not necessarily the right fit, because he's young, he's not proven Premier League experience and he doesn't have three, four seasons of 15, 20 plus goals.

"But because of the Ten Hag factor – if he's still there – and because this season’s form, as a young profile at a more budget price, certainly under £40m, I would imagine he’s one that Ten Hag puts forward."

United will return to Premier League action against Wolves on Thursday night.

