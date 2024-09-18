Manchester United tipped to sign French defender to bolster backline further: report

Manchester United prioritised strengthening their defence this summer, signing centre-back pairing Leny Yoro and Mattijs de Ligt, plus right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

This came after the club shipped in 58 goals last season and finished with a negative goal difference for the first time in the Premier League era.

While Yoro suffered a broken metatarsal during preseason and is yet to make his Premier League debut, two clean sheets from their first four games has given Erik ten Hag something of a platform to build on.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is out injured (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite the club bringing in five new faces this summer, this latest transfer window has likely only marked the start of Ineos’ rebuilding process and another busy summer is expected next year.

One player Ten Hag and company may want to look at is PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli, after they were told he ‘should be playing for Manchester United’ by journalist Süleyman Öztürk as per FC Update.

Boscagli was heavily linked with a move to Brighton in the summer, only for the Dutch side to dig their heels in, despite the 26-year-old entering the final year of his contract for the Eredivisie side.

The player himself had gone public with his desire to move to the Premier League, but has now knuckled down again and has been a key part of PSV’s fast start which has seen them win their first five games of the new campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Boscagli, who is valued at €27million by Transfermarkt, is certainly a player to monitor ahead of the summer, when he is available on a free transfer. Premier League sides would be able to speak to him over a summer move from January and if he is on Brighton’s radar, that’s a very promising sign, given their success in identifying Premier League-ready players in recent seasons.

There are, however, no concrete links to United. This isn't one to expect until there are clearer rumours about a move.

