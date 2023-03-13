Manchester United to sign the "next Xavi" from PSV - report

Manchester United are set to sign a player dubbed the "next Xavi" from PSV Eindhoven this summer, beating Newcastle United to the midfielder's signature.

That is according to global transfer expert Ekrem Konur, who believes Xavi Simons - who even shares a name with the legendary Barcelona midfielder - has emerged a top target for Erik ten Hag's side. Simons, 19, is one of the most highly-touted young players in Europe right now, having scored 15 goals in 37 appearances so far this campaign.

The attacking midfielder has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs on the continent, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Newcastle also linked. However, the opportunity to work with compatriot Ten Hag, who has won plaudits for improving Manchester United this term, is thought to be a major factor in Simons' desire to move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is keen to boost his midfield options ahead of next season, with key players Christian Eriksen and Casemiro having been unavailable for chunks of the current campaign. Eriksen has been laid off with a serious ankle injury, while Casemiro's disciplinary record has meant he has also missed a lot of games.

Simons would provide the Red Devils with an extra option, and is capable of playing in a number of positions across the midfield. The player, capped once by the Netherlands, is comfortable playing as a No.8, No.10 and also as a winger on either flank.

It is believed it would take an offer in excess of €40 million to get PSV to come to the negotiation table, but there are indications that the Dutch club are keen to cash in on their prized asset.