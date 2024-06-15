Manchester United tracking teenage striker sensation following Erling Haaland path: report

By
published

Manchester United are reportedly in the race for an exciting young attacker who is currently following in Erling Haaland’s footsteps

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has his eye out on young new talent (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of elite European clubs monitoring a teenage prodigy based following in the footsteps of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure caught the eye in Red Bull Salzburg's youth team last season, netting 16 goals in 20 games at Under-18 level. The striker, who was born in February 2007, also scored four goals in as many matches for Austria at the Under-17 European Championships last month.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.