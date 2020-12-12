Manchester United transfer news: Both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland signing

Both Manchester clubs are reportedly poised to try and sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland at the end of the season, but they will likely face competition from Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has become one of European football’s most sought-after stars since exploding onto the scene last season.

According to the Mail Online, Manchester City view the Norway international as a potential long-term successor to Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.

The 32-year-old Argentine’s contract expires next summer and with an extension yet to be agreed, City hope to bring in fresh blood before next season.

Manchester United are known to be admirers of the striker, after failing in their efforts to sign him from RB Salzburg last January.

Their priority remains bringing in a new winger, with Haaland’s Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho top of their list, but the Norwegian’s situation will be monitored.

Real Madrid are also expected to be in the mix if they can muster the funds needed to launch a bid.

Haaland has a contract until June 2024 at Dortmund, but his release clause of around £65 million will become active in 2022.

The Bundesliga club could therefore look to cash in on the youngster’s full value at the end of the season to avoid losing him for his release clause fee a year later.

Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring 17 goals in 14 games in all competitions and winning the 2020 Golden Boy award.

