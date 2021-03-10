Manchester United transfer news: Club keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Manchester United could make a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are preparing to sign a new shot-stopper this summer, with David de Gea having been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

PSG are said to be keeping tabs on the Spain international, who is currently in his homeland following the birth of his first child last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told De Gea to stay put until after the international break later this month.

Dean Henderson has deputised in his absence and has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Henderson wants to become the club’s No.1 and is prepared to seek pastures new if he is not given sufficient game time at United.

As things stand the England international looks to be in a strong position, which has led to De Gea questioning his future.

The former Atletico custodian could welcome a return to the Spanish capital, where his partner works regularly as a TV presenter.

United are therefore weighing up their options, and Sky Sports report that Oblak is among the names on their wishlist.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Slovenia international, who has been on Atletico’s books since 2014.

However, they could be priced out of a move for a man regarded by some as the best goalkeeper on the planet.

Oblak’s contract contains a £103m buyout clause and United are not prepared to break their transfer record for him.

However, Atletico could accept a lower offer if they decided to cash in on the 28-year-old.

Oblak is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023, having signed a new four-year deal in 2019.

United have also been watching AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lille's Mike Maignan.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Should referees have microphones? FFT writers make the cases for and against

RANKED The 10 most iconic football shirt sponsors ever

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?