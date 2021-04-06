Manchester United transfer news: David de Gea begins search for new club

David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season after his representatives reportedly started trying to find the goalkeeper a new club.

The Spain international’s future at Old Trafford has been cast into doubt this season due to the emergence of Dean Henderson.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old has decided to leave Manchester this summer and has been offered to big clubs around Europe.

De Gea is one of United’s top earners, with wages worth £375,000 per week, and the Premier League club are likely to set a price tag of around £50 million for his services.

Those demands could make it difficult for the Spaniard’s representatives to find him a new club in the restrictive financial climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid and PSG are among the sides to have been linked with the Spain international, but a return to former club Atletico Madrid could be on the cards if Jan Oblak departs this summer.

Henderson seized his chance recently while De Gea was on paternity leave, and the youngster retained his spot to leave United’s long-standing No.1 on the bench for Sunday’s win over Brighton.

The 24-year-old England international has now started United’s last four Premier League matches, but De Gea could be recalled for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Granada.

