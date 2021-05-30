Manchester United transfer news: Diogo Dalot unsure over future

Diogo Dalot has admitted he doesn’t know what his future holds as he returns to Manchester United from AC Milan.

The full-back spent the 2020/21 season on loan with the Italian giants, making 33 appearances in all competitions as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Dalot still has two years left to run on his United deal but has naturally been linked with a permanent departure following his loan spell.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Manchester Evening News), the 22-year-old said: “I like to become more and more complete. The Italians love football – they always talk about it – and being part of this culture has been a fantastic experience. And on the pitch, I feel I have improved a lot tactically.

“It was a real pleasure to play for Milan, but now I think about the Euros [Dalot has missed out on Portugal’s squad for the tournament] and I really don’t know what will happen [regarding the future].”

Dalot joined United from Porto in the summer of 2018 but was hampered by injuries in his first two seasons and started only 25 games. His last outing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men came in a 3-0 Carabao Cup fourth round win at Brighton last September.

