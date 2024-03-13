Tottenham target issues come-and-get-me plea to Manchester United - in huge blow for Spurs' summer plans

Tottenham have been handed a setback in their plans for the summer transfer window, with one of their targets highlgihting their desire to play for Manchester United in the future.

Ange Postecoglou has been a revelation for Spurs since arriving last summer, with his side sitting above Manchester United in the Premier League table. Despite that, one target doesn't seem interested in a move to north London, with Manchester the preferred destination.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomaç, Tottenham have been interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek, following his impressive displays in the centre of the park for the Turkish side.

Despite Spurs leading Man United, one target prefers a move to the Red Devils (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Spurs, though, Yuksek would prefer a move elsewhere in the Premier League, with the 25-year-old stating that Manchester United is "my childhood dream".

“The club I would like to go to in Europe is Manchester United, my childhood dream,” he said, as reported also by Fotomaç.

While Tottenham have been linked with Yuksek, Manchester United haven't. This therefore throws up a surprise in the Turkish international's future, as the Red Devils look at targets elsewhere in Europe.

Yuksek has highlighted his desire to play for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, Yuksek could prove a smart acquisition for the Red Devils. Valued at just £6.5m by Transfermarkt, Yuksek is a cheap replacement option for Casemiro, and also provides a potential upgrade to the underwhelming loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

A combative defensive midfielder, Yuksek hasn't actually scored this term but has mangaed to register four assists in 26 appearance in the league this season.

Tottenham would likely have wanted him to provide cover for Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, with injury and suspension issues having seen them miss large parts of this season.

More Tottenham and Manchester United stories