Tottenham target issues come-and-get-me plea to Manchester United - in huge blow for Spurs' summer plans

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Tottenham will have to turn their attention in the market elsewhere, with one target wanting a Manchester United move

Tottenham have been handed a setback in their plans for the summer transfer window, with one of their targets highlgihting their desire to play for Manchester United in the future.

Ange Postecoglou has been a revelation for Spurs since arriving last summer, with his side sitting above Manchester United in the Premier League table. Despite that, one target doesn't seem interested in a move to north London, with Manchester the preferred destination.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomaç, Tottenham have been interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek, following his impressive displays in the centre of the park for the Turkish side. 

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on March 10, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Arsenal Champions League

Despite Spurs leading Man United, one target prefers a move to the Red Devils (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Spurs, though, Yuksek would prefer a move elsewhere in the Premier League, with the 25-year-old stating that Manchester United is "my childhood dream". 

“The club I would like to go to in Europe is Manchester United, my childhood dream,” he said, as reported also by Fotomaç.

While Tottenham have been linked with Yuksek, Manchester United haven't. This therefore throws up a surprise in the Turkish international's future, as the Red Devils look at targets elsewhere in Europe. 

Ismail Yuksek of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Superlig match between Fenerbahce AS and Fatih Karagumruk at Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. ANP | Hollandse Hoogte | Gerrit van Keulen (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) Manchester United and Tottenham target

Yuksek has highlighted his desire to play for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, Yuksek could prove a smart acquisition for the Red Devils. Valued at just £6.5m by Transfermarkt, Yuksek is a cheap replacement option for Casemiro, and also provides a potential upgrade to the underwhelming loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat. 

A combative defensive midfielder, Yuksek hasn't actually scored this term but has mangaed to register four assists in 26 appearance in the league this season. 

Tottenham would likely have wanted him to provide cover for Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, with injury and suspension issues having seen them miss large parts of this season. 

