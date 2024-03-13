Manchester United given go-ahead to sign Barcelona star as first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era: report

Manchester United and Chelsea will both be on alert this season following reports in Spain that Barcelona could look to cash in on a Barcelona star, following financial concerns.

Current Barça head coach Xavi has already announced he will depart the club this summer after overseeing a disappointing campaign that has seen the club fall short of last year’s dominant title triumph.

They currently sit third in the table, a point behind second-placed surprise package Girona and eight adrift of league leaders Real Madrid – though they have booked passage to the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Napoli on Tuesday evening.

That has led Barcelona to assess where they need to strengthen the squad, with a veritable laundry list of players touted as summer targets for sporting director Deco – including Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

Barca would need to balance their books somewhat to allow that to happen, though, with Sport.es writing that contract decisions will need to be made on a number of top players.

Chelsea and Manchester United could revive Jules Kounde interest

Jules Kounde is set for a move (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per the report, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Chadi Riad may be ripe for transfer pickings.

They add that a permanent move to Girona would not be a surprise for Garcia, who is currently at the City Group-owned club on loan; but that Christensen is determined to remain at the club come what may.

That means Barcelona may need to consider sacrificing the high-value Kounde to fund their summer plans, with Sport noting that Chelsea and Manchester United are both ‘very, very interested’.

Chelsea also want Kounde, as per reports (Image credit: Getty)

The French international has twice featured in La Liga’s team of the season – first for Sevilla in 2021/22, then for Barcelona the following campaign.

But despite remaining a first-team regular at the Nou Camp, Sport.es writes that Kounde is regarded as dispensable as Barcelona look to overhaul their squad under new management.

Both clubs were reported to have held an interested in Kounde back when he was still at Sevilla. It was claimed in 2021 that Kounde would have favoured a move to Old Trafford over Chelsea.

