Manchester United transfer news: Gary Neville explains what former club must do this summer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United need to strengthen in several areas in this summer’s transfer market.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s were held to a 3-3 draw by Everton on Saturday and are now five points adrift of top spot.

Manchester City, the Premier League leaders, also have a game in hand on their neighbours.

United’s title challenge has faltered of late, with the Red Devils having dropped points in three of their last four matches.

And while Neville believes his former club have made progress, he still thinks they need to upgrade certain areas of the squad.

“Manchester United are just not quite there in terms of winning the title,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast .

“They're not there yet, I know it's disappointing, but it isn't surprising. I think they're on the right track.

“It has been clear in the last few weeks. Drawing against Arsenal, drawing against Liverpool, losing against Sheffield United, drawing against Everton, that is not going to win you the title. And for me, I don't expect Manchester United to win the title this year.

"But what I would expect is them to get closer to Liverpool and City and then I expect them next year to challenge.

"I would expect that there will be [a new] centre-back in the club, [and] maybe another full-back. The goalkeeping situation is one that needs monitoring, no doubt.

“Right wing will be interesting, and centre-forward, depending on how [Mason] Greenwood settles in the last few months of this season.

"It [the Everton game] tells us where Manchester United are at. We knew a few weeks ago, they're just not quite there in terms of winning the title. I never thought they were, I never thought that because the performances weren't good enough. And there just was something missing.”

United return to action against West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Solskjaer’s side then face West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday, before beginning their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad next week.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.