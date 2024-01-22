Manchester United in advanced negotiations for first January signing, as Red Devils grow desperate for reinforcements: report
Manchester United might finally be about to conclude their first incoming of January
Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window, after growing frustrated with their lack of progress in the market.
While Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez have all left the club on loan this month, with Sergio Reguilon also returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have failed to conclude any incoming business so far.
With the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules restricting their potential spending, Manchester United have instead had to focus on other avenues for new signings, and might just have settled on a short-team fix for their problems.
According to French outlet Les Bons Conceil Du Sports, Manchester United are pushing ahead in negotiations for Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the Cameroonian to become their first signing of the January transfer window.
The report suggests that Manchester United have offered a six month loan deal for the marksman, without an option or obligation to buy come the end of the season. Choupo-Moting will provide cover for Rasmus Hojlund, in a deal that is similar to both Wout Weghorst's and Odion Ighalo's Old Trafford arrivals.
Hojlund has struggled somewhat in his first season in England. While his five goals in six games in the Champions League is a strong return, the Danish striker has managed to find the net just twice in the Premier League. Choupo-Moting, therefore, would offer support for the 20-year-old as he still finds his feet under Erik ten Hag at the club.
The move is one that would suit all three parties, too. Since Harry Kane's arrival in Germany, Choupo-Moting has been reduced to a squad player at Bayern Munich. While he's managed 16 Bundesliga appearances this season, just three of those have come as a starter.
The 34-year-old has Premier League experience as well, having turned out for Stoke City in the English top tier in the 2017/18 season. He scored five times and lay on a further five assists during his spell at the Potters.
