Manchester United transfer news: Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Juventus have announced the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be unveiled as a Manchester United player on Tuesday.

The Serie A side confirmed on Monday that the 36-year-old has departed the Allianz Stadium after a three-year spell.

United have agreed to pay £12.9m plus £6.9m in bonuses for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Red Devils will announce Ronaldo's return to the club before the transfer window closes at 11pm BST.

They are still hoping to be granted permission to hand the Portugal international the No.7 shirt for which he is famous.

Edinson Cavani currently wears the No.7 and Premier League rules state that players cannot swap jerseys once the season has begun.

United have asked the league for an exemption and may be waiting for a response to their request before they unveil Ronaldo.

“On 10 July 2018, two icons of the European and football world came together – Cristiano Ronaldo became a Juventus player," the Serie A side wrote in an official statement.

"Today, after three years together and 133 appearances, 101 goals scored and five trophies won, that chapter has come to an end... The paths of CR7 and Juventus have gone their separate ways."

Those numbers are certainly impressive, and Ronaldo lived up to his end of the bargain by regularly finding the net in a Juventus shirt.

But the jury is out on whether his signing was a success. The Bianconeri won two Serie A titles with Ronaldo in the team, but they only finished fourth last year.

More importantly, they failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League in any of Ronaldo's three seasons in Turin.

It is now up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to find a way to make Ronaldo fit into his team.

For now, though, United fans will celebrate the return to Old Trafford of a club legend and one of the greatest players of all time.

