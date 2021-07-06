Manchester United transfer news: Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba this summer

Juventus want to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to the club this summer, according to reports.

The France international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with his contract due to expire in 2022.

If Pogba indicates that he has no intention of signing an extension, United could cash in on him this summer.

And according to 90min, Juventus are ready to test their resolve by launching an attempt to re-sign their former star.

Max Allegri, who brought the best out of Pogba during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium, has told his superiors that he wants to work with the midfielder again.

Allegri returned to Juventus last month, replacing Andrea Pirlo at the helm following a disappointing season in which the Bianconeri finished fourth in Serie A and were knocked out of the Champions League before the quarter-finals.

United now have a decision to make. Do they offer Pogba a new contact and commit to keeping him at the club for the next four or five years? Or do they opt to recoup a transfer fee for him this summer, and reinvest the proceeds in new signings?

There is also the option of retaining Pogba for the final season of his current deal, even if it means losing him for nothing in 2022.

That might not make much financial sense, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would no doubt prefer to have the 28-year-old in his squad as he attempts to win the Premier League title.

Pogba was outstanding during France's short-lived Euro 2020 campaign. But that once again led to questions over why we have not seen the best of this magnificent talent at Old Trafford.

With Pogba said to be holding out for a £400,000-per-week deal, United have some thinking to do.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

MEMORY LANE When Greece won Euro 2004: Angelos Charisteas on the “miracle” shock victory

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020