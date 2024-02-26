Manchester United identify three areas to strengthen in Jim Ratcliffe's first transfer window: report

Manchester United will prioritise three specific areas in the first transfer window of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era this summer.

Ratcliffe took a 27.7% stake in the Red Devils and control of football operations last week in a move that could shake up how the club is run.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has been targeted as the man to oversee transfer business, but The Telegraph reports that there are already plans afoot for the summer.

Three key positions have been identified at Old Trafford as priorities for the window.

The first is to bring in another striker to support Rasmus Hojlund, whose recent injury highlighted the lack of depth in that department with Anthony Martial also out and Marcus Rashford more suited to the wing.

In defence, a centre-back and right-back will be added, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane potentially heading to the exit door as they enter the final year of their contracts.

Varane could be heading for the exit this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those are the three main areas that United will look to bolster, but they are also considering a move for a midfielder if Casemiro leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

It has been a disappointing season so far for Erik ten Hag’s side, who sit sixth in the Premier League table following a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday.

United are eight points off the top four and 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Next up is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, before a derby against neighbours City at the Etihad on Sunday.

