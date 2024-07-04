Manchester United looking to fast-track the next Kobbie Mainoo - and shun overseas wonderkid: report

By
published

Manchester United are already looking to add further talent to their squad ahead of next season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been hailed for his promotion of youth
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been hailed for his promotion of youth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in the next Kobbie Mainoo from Germany.

Erik ten Hag has impressed supporters with his praise and support of the club's youth players, especially the likes of Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Willy Kambwala this season. Toby Collyer and Ethan Wheatley are further names who look to be on the cusp of Ten Hag's first team plans.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.