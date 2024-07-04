Manchester United looking to fast-track the next Kobbie Mainoo - and shun overseas wonderkid: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been hailed for his promotion of youth

Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in the next Kobbie Mainoo from Germany.

Erik ten Hag has impressed supporters with his praise and support of the club's youth players, especially the likes of Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Willy Kambwala this season. Toby Collyer and Ethan Wheatley are further names who look to be on the cusp of Ten Hag's first team plans.

But with the need for further bodies more evident than ever, Manchester United have been beginning to look abroad and could seek out a move for one Bundesliga star who is catching the eye around Europe.

WATCH | The GENIUS Way Man United Just Beat Man City For The FA Cup

According to reports in Germany, the Red Devils have identified Borussia Monchengladbach 'jewel' Winsley Boteli as a potential target this summer.

Manchester United are already working on deals elsewhere for the likes of Matthijs De Light, Jarrad Branthwaite and Joshua Zirkzee.

Boteli, 17, a striker from Switzerland, impressed in 25 games in the Under-19 Bundesliga West last season, netting 22 goals and 6 registering a further 6 assists. Juventus are another side who have said to have shown their interest in the star.

If we are being honest, Manchester United already have superb options in their own academy, with the likes of Wheatley, Shea Lacey, Bendito Mantato and even Ethan Wheatley perhaps closer to a first-team spot than ever after their Under-18 successes – and other sources have said that United would rather look at their own academy than branch out to sign someone new.

Fabrizio Romano has also cast doubt upon the move, stating how the Bundesliga giants are not prepared to allow him to leave and are now preparing a new contract for the talented teenager.

