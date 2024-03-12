Manchester United: Michael Olise can become Dan Ashworth's first signing in huge statement of intent – thanks to straightforward clause

Manchester United can make Michael Olise Dan Ashworth's first signing – and it won't be as difficult as other deals that the Red Devils are chasing.

Ashworth is expected to take a role at Old Trafford following their official approach for the Newcastle United director three weeks ago. The transfer guru has already begun identifying targets, according to reports, with Olise a big rumour.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has noted that new owners INEOS have approved the pursuit of the Crystal Palace winger – and this move could be a straightforward one.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be a fan of Michael Olise (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported in September last year, Olise has a release clause. Chelsea were said to be interested in the France youth international over last summer, allegedly making a move at one stage.

Olise chose to stay put in south London, signing a new deal, while the Blues secured the signing of Cole Palmer. But that new Crystal Palace contract isn't so much a stumbling block when it comes to signing for someone else: it might be the key to securing a transfer.

All Manchester United need to do, is ask Palace for permission to speak to Olise. If they agree to terms with the player himself, his employers can't turn United making an offer that meets the valuation inserted in his last deal.

Oliver Glasner is essentially powerless to let his best player leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is good news for a number of reasons for United fans. Signing a player of Olise's calibre is exciting enough – but given how many times Red Devils supporters have seen their club embroiled in drawn-out sagas in which they end up paying over the odds for a star, meeting a release clause is a sensible move from INEOS and Ashworth, who could tie up his first deal for his new club without much fuss.

Perhaps things really are going to change at Old Trafford?

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United ready to make £100m move for Benfica star in transfer ratified by Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report

'We had to change our style': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return was the wrong call

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I told Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland for £4 million