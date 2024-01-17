Manchester United owners INEOS set sights on Serie A defender for first January signing: report

Manchester United’s new partial owners, INEOS, have identified Serie A standout as a potential target.

Ineos’ 25 per cent take in Manchester United was announced on Christmas Eve, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm took over some of the Glazer’s shares, and now they are looking to bring about an overhaul.

Due to Financial Fair Play spending restrictions, however, United’s kitty this month is limited. It’s thought that Erik ten Hag’s side will have to sell to buy, though the loan departure of Jadon Sancho and sale of Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt has freed up some space already.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag doesn't have a lot to spend this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

FootballTransfers states that members of the INEOS group believe that Alessandro Buongiorno of Torino would be suitable to either their Red Devils or Nice squads.

The 24-year-old has been garnering attention with his stellar performances in Italy, while it's believed it would take some €30 million for Torino to let go of their defender. Buongiorno is an attractive prospect owing to his versatility across the defensive positions - he can play across the backline, including left-back.

Meanwhile, Nice faces uncertainty in their defensive make-up. The future of Jean-Clair Todibo is under question, with Bayern Munich now linked to the defender. Furthermore, the potential retirement of veteran Dante at the end of the season could see the club fast-track a move to bolster their backline.

Alessandro Buongiorno is on United's radar (Image credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

AC Milan have also expressed interest in Buongiorno this month and preliminary discussions are reportedly already underway. Although his contract with Torino runs until 2028, it's been reported that his current club are open to offers during the winter transfer window.

In a significant milestone last year, Buongiorno earned his inaugural call-up to the senior Italy national team. He showcased his skills in two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches against England and Malta.

