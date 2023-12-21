Manchester United star poised for shock return to former club: report

Manchester United could be about to return to sender with a major star in their squad.

The Red Devils have endured a tough season and are looking for ways to strengthen in January. With the club in danger of breaching Financial Fair Play laws, however, they're going to need to sell in order to buy.

It was recently revealed that, contrary to initial reports, Varane's contract with Manchester United is only guaranteed until next summer, with the option of an extra year. This has led to speculation that, having only been used intermittently by Erik ten Hag this season, the centre-back could be set to leave the club sooner than expected.

David Alaba appeals for medical assistance after going down injured against Villarreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Christian Falk, head of football at Sport Bild, Real Madrid are keen to secure Varane's return following an injury to David Alaba.

Alaba has made 102 appearances for Real since joining the club in 2021 but is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Villarreal on Sunday.

Although the former Bayern Munich man has already undergone knee surgery, he has been ruled out for the rest of the season and potential replacements are being sounded out.

Varane has been identified as a good option to step in given his previous success with the club, where he won four Champions League titles, and the uncertainty surrounding his future at United.

Ten Hag could be open to letting the defender depart for a fee in January rather than seeing him complete a free transfer in the summer.

Raphael Varane reacts to the supporters during Manchester United's draw with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Varane signed for Real Madrid in June 2011 and went on to play more than 300 games for the club in all competitions over the next decade.

He also won 93 caps for France, helping them win the World Cup in 2018, before retiring from international football at the end of last year.

Niggling injuries and a lack of direction at United have prevented him from showing his best form on a consistent basis in the Premier League and the 30-year-old may favour a return to Spain.

Real are believed to be looking at several younger options too, including Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Willian Pacho and Giorgio Scalvini.

