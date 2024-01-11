Manchester United report: Bayern Munich star gives green light to become first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era

Manchester United are pushing to make a Bayern Munich star their first signing since Sir Jim Ratcliffe invested in the club.

Nice owner Ratcliffe bought a 25 per cent stake in his boyhood Red Devils last month, giving Manchester United a rumoured cash injection to spend this month. Manager Erik ten Hag was hampered by FFP concerns in the summer, which led to the Sofyan Amrabat transfer being a loan with the option to buy.

Now, United could bring another African superstar to Old Trafford, as Ten Hag seeks to add depth and quality to his squad, with Bayern Munich providing an option.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Die Roten forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is between the crosshairs for Manchester United and could make a move this January, after seeing his game time reduced by the signing of Harry Kane.

“I don’t think the Choupo-Moting interest has just cropped up out of nowhere,” Jones claims. “I think he’s been proposed as an option and United are having to be open-minded in this window about how they add depth. My impression is that the player is keen on the idea of this one.”

The Cameroon international is a personal favourite player of manager Thomas Tuchel but should he wish to make a move, Bayern could well sanction it to grant him his wish – and if they're feeling particularly grateful for his service, they could allow him to leave for a cheap price, given that his contract ends this summer.

Choupo-Moting had a relatively unfruitful spell at Stoke City in English football but has since gone on to play for Europe's elite in the form of Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around €3 million.

