Manchester United could lose £42m signing for free next summer: report

Raphael Varane's contract at Manchester United ends a year earlier than originally claimed, meaning he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

The centre-back's arrival from Real Madrid was heralded as a statement of intent that would help United establish themselves back amongst Europe's elite. But it hasn't worked out that way, with injury problems and patchy form limiting Varane's impact.

According to The Athletic, he could be leaving Old Trafford sooner than expected as his original contract only runs until June 2024.

Raphael Varane faces up to Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

This means that Varane can speak to non-British clubs about a potential move from January onwards and could leave for free at the end of this season.

The French international, who won the World Cup in 2018, has recently been a substitute under Erik ten Hag, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof typically starting ahead of him.

Despite United stating that Varane had signed a deal 'keeping him at the club until June 2025', it turns out that the final year is optional.

Given his current place in the pecking order, they may decide to let him go, saving the money they would otherwise spend on his wages.

Raphael Varane heading towards the home dressing room at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have previously made the mistake of signing players to new contracts to protect their value, only to be left unable to shift them.

They will be wary of making the same mistake with Varane, but seeing another expensive signing leave for free would also sting.

Varane was imperious at Real Madrid as they claimed the Champions League four times in five seasons, but has fallen short of those high standards over the last couple of years.

