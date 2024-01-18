Manchester United pressing to sign Andre Onana replacement this month: report

Manchester United could spectacularly replace Andre Onana in goal this month.

That's according to incredible reports that have claimed that the Red Devils are still hunting for a goalkeeper, despite purchasing two in the summer. Altay Bayindir also arrived, as United waved goodbye to David De Gea after over a decade of service.

Onana was the headline arrival at Old Trafford, however, reuniting with Erik ten Hag after their Ajax days despite a reported rift between the two while they were both at the Amsterdam outfit.

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Manchester United see Lazio shot-stopper Ivan Provedel as the perfect man to provide competition to Onana in the second half of the season.

The Cameroonian is currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty in Ivory Coast but played the day before flying out to the tournament against Tottenham, suggesting a lack of faith in Bayindir. In relaying the story of United's interest in Provedel, TEAMtalk says that both Onana and incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe are unconvinced by the current Red Devils No.1.

Still, a move to replace Onana at this stage seems a little unlikely, given how much money the club spent on the 27-year-old mere months ago.

TEAMtalk admits that the reports could well have been, "manufactured by his agents to ensure he gets a better contract offer from Lazio" – but the Italian was originally linked with a move to the Premier League in November during a rocky patch in Onana's form.

Provedel is valued at €14 million by Transfermarkt.

