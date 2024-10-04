Key Manchester United linked with exit following Erik ten Hag 'row' claims: report

Manchester United are enduring a tough start to the Premier League season, with the club following up a £200 million summer spending spree with three defeats in their opening six matches.

The Red Devils slumped to 13th in the Premier League table following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Spurs and are winless in two Europa League matches following Thursday night’s 3-3 draw in Porto.

The pressure is therefore cranking up on manager Erik ten Hag following a summer of speculation over this future in the role, while a report has suggested that his relationship with one of the club’s best young players has become strained.

European duo tracking Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho

According to The Sun, Alejandro Garnacho has grown frustrated by his lack of game time so far this season and his liking a Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post criticising Ten Hag saw claims of a row between the pair emerge.

This report adds that Barcelona and Juventus have both been put on alert regarding the 20-year-old’s future and are plotting a move for the winger, who the club have said to have valued at £50m, next summer.

But a fresh report from TEAMtalk claims that Manchester United regard Garnacho as one of the club’s ‘untouchable’ players and bidding would have to start at £70m for them to even consider a sale.

Barcelona are in the market for a new winger, but have prioritised Athletic Bibao’s Nico Williams, while Juve have Garnacho alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as potential targets.

While Garnacho is said to be frustrated at his lack of minutes amid the club’s poor run of form, the report adds that the player is remaining focused on winning back his place in the starting XI, while his dream one day is to play for Real Madrid.

Garnacho, who joined the club as a 16-year-old from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has a contract at Old Trafford that runs until 2028.

That means the Red Devils do not need to worry about being forced into selling the Argentine who is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, can be a significant player for years to come at Old Trafford, which would obviously suit both parties.