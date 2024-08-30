Manchester United to unveil new signing - but have missed registration deadline: report

Manchester United have had a busy summer. Now, they're ready to announce yet another new signing.

The Red Devils started off their transfer window with two statements of intent, bringing in highly-rated young players Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have since signed to add steel in defence.

There are still issues across the team, however. The midfield still looks a little light while the attacking depth is of concern to some Manchester United fans.

Leny Yoro was a statement of intent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Via Sport Witness, Uruguay Fichajes have claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Manuel Ugarte has signed his contract at Old Trafford. He will be presented at the weekend ahead of the Liverpool fixture.

Ugarte arrives at the club after a long saga, in which United, at one point, looked to have pulled out. A deal has been struck, however, for a permanent transfer, bulking up the midfield.

FourFourTwo understands that Ugarte was set to complete his club media duties yesterday evening but is expected back at the stadium tonight, after the last tour at around 6pm. Disappointingly, Manchester United missed the deadline to register him in time for Liverpool – though is he likely to be presented to the crowd, anyway.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this has the potential to be a solid signing but carries some tactical risk. Ugarte is not a lone-pivot midfielder and will need to have a good structure around him to thrive.

Manchester United are edging ever closer to unveiling Manuel Ugarte (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Uruguayan is expected to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield. Erik ten Hag may use him in a double-pivot, in order to get the best out of the pair.

Ugarte is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt. His PSG contract expired in 2028.

