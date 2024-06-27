'Untouchable' Manchester United star could leave in huge-money blow: report

By
published

Manchester United had reportedly declared three young players out of reach in the transfer market this summer

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United looked to be drawing out their transfer window battle lines as early as April this year, when reports suggested that they would consider offers for the whole squad - bar three young players.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad this summer following a bruising Premier League campaign which brought about an eighth-place finish, their worst performance in the league since the 1989/90 season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.