'Untouchable' Manchester United star could leave in huge-money blow: report

Manchester United looked to be drawing out their transfer window battle lines as early as April this year, when reports suggested that they would consider offers for the whole squad - bar three young players.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad this summer following a bruising Premier League campaign which brought about an eighth-place finish, their worst performance in the league since the 1989/90 season.

While the likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams will be leaving the club when their contracts expire this weekend, plenty more exits could be on the way, with the club knowing that funds must be raised if they are to land their desired targets this summer.

That is why only three players - Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund - are said to be ‘untouchable’ this summer, but a report from Alkass TV Sports via TEAMtalk claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe may soon have a decision to make regarding one of this trio.

That’s because Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal are said to be readying a big-money offer for winger Garnacho. While no figure is quoted, it is notable that Al-Hilal are one of the league’s four PIF-controlled teams, meaning any feasible fee would be within their reach.

Garncaho is currently on Copa America duty with Argentina and after signing a contract extension last year, is committed to the club until June 2028. With the play showing no signs of agitating for a move, the Red Devils can feel confident of keeping on to him, but a second report of Saudi interest for another player is likely to be more welcomed at Old Trafford.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s because Al-Hilal are also said to be one of several Saudi Pro League teams interested in a move for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who struggled last season. The former Real Madrid man has a reported £350,000-a-week salary that could make a huge difference to this summer squad building if they were to get if off their books.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if these reports are accurate, then Ratcliffe will have a simple decision to make. He should stick to his guns and hang on to Garnacho, as the exciting 19-year-old’s age, ability and potential fit the exact profile of players they want at the club, while Casemiro’s potential exit and the huge wage saving that would come with it should be welcomed.

Garnacho is valued at €45million on Transfermarkt, while Casemiro is currently listed at €20million, down from €50million when he arrived at Old Trafford two years ago.

