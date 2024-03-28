Manchester United willing to pay defender's €60m release clause this summer: report

Manchester United are ‘ready to pay’ the release clause for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, according to several reports in Italy.

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer as new minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team take charge of the club’s football operations.

And according to Corriere dello Sport in Italy, the club would be willing to meet a reported €61million release clause in the Brazilian’s contract in Turin.

Gleison Bremer in action for Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes as Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Juve need to raise funds this summer and see Bremer’s exit as the best way to do this.

A move for the 27-year-old would fit into what the Corriere dello Sport report claims is the new Manchester United transfer strategy of bringing in players under the age of 30, with the player himself said to be keen on the move to bolster his hopes of making the Brazil World Cup squad in 2026.

Bremer signed for Juventus from local rivals Torino in the summer of 2022 in a €44million deal and has built up a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league.

He won his fourth international cap at the weekend when he came on as a late substitute in Brazil’s 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Centre-back is likely to be an area of the pitch that Manchester United will look to address this summer in the club’s first transfer window under the guidance of Ratcliffe and Ineos.

