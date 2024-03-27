Manchester United considering shock approach for Wolves boss Gary O'Neil: report

Manchester United are said to be considering a shock approach for Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil.

The 40-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to life at Molineux after he was brought in following the dismissal last year of Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves are currently vowing for a spot in next season's European competitions and have so far posted impressive wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City this term.

WATCH | How Well Do You Remember The Premier League Season So Far?

According to ESPN, Man Utd are bidding to poach O'Neil but it remains to be seen just what his role would be with the Red Devils.

The future surrounding Erik ten Hag has been a hot topic ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed their partial 27% takeover of the club back in December.

Sources have told ESPN that O'Neil has been made aware of INEOS' interest, with senior figures from the club expressing a desire to discuss his intentions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the role unknown at this stage, it remains to be seen whether the former Cherries boss is brought in to help out Ten Hag or merely spearhead a new direction within the club's academy.

O'Neil signed a three-year contract when taking charge of Wolves last summer, with Man Utd expected to pay a hefty fee in order to prize him away from his role in the Black Country.

Wolves have been impressive in their performances under O'Neil since he arrived at Molineux. (Image credit: Getty)

“I’m not aware of any jobs I’ve been linked with and I’m not available so I shouldn’t be linked with any jobs,” O’Neil said earlier this month.

“I’m doing the job that I want to be doing. I love what we’re trying to achieve.

“I hate the fact that people keep asking me about the manager of the season stuff because we have over a quarter of the season left.

“It’s not even a consideration. It’s very premature to discuss how the season’s gone with a lot of work still to do.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United looking to bring controversial striker to Old Trafford: report

Manchester United to raid Premier League rivals for Casemiro replacement: report

Manchester United in talks with Brazilian star to become first summer signing: report