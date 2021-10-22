Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies that Everton bid for Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek could still be heading for the Old Trafford exit but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied that Everton made a bid during the last transfer window

Speaking to RTL 7, the Manchester United manager rejected the suggestion that the Toffees had made an offer for the out-of-favour midfielder.

Since joining the club last August, Van de Beek has been stuck on the fringes and is yet to enjoy a consistent run in the side.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions for United last season but almost half of those came in cup competitions, with just four starts in the Premier League.

Although the Dutch international is understandably frustrated at a lack of game time, Solskjaer maintains there wasn’t a bid from Everton over the summer.

Even as Man United search for the right balance in midfield, Van de Beek continues to struggle for game time, making just a brief cameo in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Otherwise he has been consigned to a spot on the substitutes’ bench in the league, his only starts coming in the shock cup defeats to Young Boys and West Ham United.

“We never received an offer from Everton. To me, he is a Manchester United player,” said Solskjaer.

“Donny is still working hard. I understand Donny, he is frustrated and disappointed. But he continues to work every day with a big smile.

“I know he isn’t happy but he works hard and is a true professional. He knows sometimes it works this way in football.

“If you see our team today, we have a lot of good players. But he continues to train well and I hope he gets his chance.”

Van de Beek has also been linked with a return to Ajax, where he came through the ranks to make his name in the first team, scoring 41 goals in 175 games.