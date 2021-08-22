Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side retain Ruben Neves interest

Manchester United are still interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to reports.

The Portugal international was linked with a move to Old Trafford at the start of the summer, but United's interest appeared to have cooled.

The Red Devils have already spent big to bring Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to the club, spending more than £100m on both players.

Sancho was United's leading transfer target for a second summer running, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it a priority to find an upgrade on Victor Lindelof at centre-back.

Further business could follow in the coming days, although United are running out of time before the transfer window closes at 11pm on August 31.

According to 90min Neves is still a target for United, who are looking to mount a Premier League title challenge after finishing as runners-up last season.

Wolves are open to selling the midfielder for the right price, which is thought to be less than £40m.

United, though, are hoping to fund any further purchases through player sales, so Neves' future could be determined by where the likes of Jesse Lingard end up.

The England international is wanted by West Ham, for whom he impressed during a loan spell in the second half of last season.

Solskjaer is keeping his options open with regards to the attacking midfielder, who was on the bench in the 5-1 victory over Leeds last weekend.

Phil Jones could also depart but it is unclear how many clubs would be interested in a player who has barely played since 2019.

As things stand, then, it looks as if Neves is likely to remain at Molineux until January at the earliest.

The question for United is whether they will be able to win the Premier League title with a midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Paul Pogba can also be used in the centre of the park, of course, but Solskjaer tends to prefer him on the left.

