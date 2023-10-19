New Manchester United owner wants two of the most exciting young stars in the world: report

Manchester United could be about to land two of the most exciting young superstars in world football, thanks to their new investor.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is waiting for the approval of his £1.3 billion bid for 25 per cent of Manchester United, the club he's supported all of his life. The INEOS billionaire will take care of the sporting side of the business – and that could mean a squad overhaul.

According to talkSPORT, Ratcliffe plans to install a sporting director, but already two new players have been linked with the Reds Devils.

Sport in Spain have claimed that Newcastle United want to rival Man United for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen superstar, Florian Wirtz, who is widely regarded as one of the best young footballers in Europe right now.

Furthermore, Athletic Bilbao star, Nico Williams, is a target on a free transfer, as cited by TEAMtalk.

Should United manage to land both, it would be a huge statement of intent from Ratcliffe, who has criticised the club in the past for spending "dumb money".

Williams and Wirtz could theoretically replace Jadon Sancho and Antony, who have both hugely underwhelmed after landing at Old Trafford for over £150m combined. Sancho is currently exiled from the side, while Antony has only just rejoined it, following time away from the team to address allegations of assault.

Wirtz would no doubt be an expensive signing, though, given that he currently has a contract that runs until 2027. With Leverkusen flying high in the Bundesliga, they would not want to lose him and could command a similar fee to the £72 million they got for Kai Havertz.

Williams, however, is a free agent from next summer.

