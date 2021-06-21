Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba to become Premier League top earner with £104m deal

Manchester United will offer Paul Pogba a staggering £400,000 per week, five-year deal to stay at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The midfielder is currently occupied with France at Euro 2020, but that hasn’t stopped speculation swirling about his future.

The Sun reports that the £104 million package United plan to offer the 28-year-old will make him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Pogba’s current contract with the Red Devils expires next summer and they are so eager to tie him down that they will offer a huge increase on his current £290,000 per week salary.

The Frenchman wasn’t quite at his swashbuckling best for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season and his future has been up in the air since Mino Raiola decided to, erm, throw it up in the air.

The agent said in December that Pogba “needs to change team, needs a change of scene” and suggested that “the best solution for him would be for him to leave in the next transfer window”.

Not much reading between the lines required there.

Solskjaer had little time for Raiola’s comments and they didn’t seem to affect Pogba much either, as the midfielder hit his best form of the season soon after, grabbing two goals in three games in January, including a stunner against Fulham.

Injury soon stopped the Frenchman in his tracks and he was moved out to the left wing when he returned, turning provider with four assists in five league games.

All in all, it was a decent season from Pogba, but perhaps not one that merits a pay rise of this magnitude, which would see him usurp David de Gea as the club’s biggest earner.

Few players in the world have the gifts that Pogba possesses, and his stunning performance in France’s opening Euros victory over Germany was a reminder of that, but we haven’t seen displays of that level on a consistent basis in Manchester.

