Manchester United plotting move for England youth star: report

Manchester United look to be closing in on another young talent as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues his widespread overhaul of the club.

After a decade-long barren spell, with the exception of a few rare talents, Manchester United have once again resumed the tradition of raising world class talents through their academy, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho both sitting in the top ten of the Golden Boy rankings.

Meanwhile, youngsters Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are widely expected for a breakthrough campaign this season after establishing themselves as key players for the youth sides last campaign.

Manchester United closing in on youngster

According to HITC, United are set to complete the signing of England under-20 international Archie Brown.

The 22-year old former Derby County left back currently plays for Gent in Belgium, and has been capped at under-20 level on two occasions.

The youngster has been firmly on Ineos' radar for a prolonged period after signing for Swiss side FC Lausanne, who also sit under the Ineos umbrella, in 2021.

The left back position brought about plenty of issues for Erik ten Hag, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both sitting out the majority of the season through injury, while the mishandling of Sergio Reguillon's loan left the Red Devils without a natural left back for a number of months.

The lopsided nature of the side brough about by Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's deployment out of position contributed to United's major struggles in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite Shaw's recent return from injury, last season has proven without a doubt that the current options cannot be relied upon, and an arrival in that position should be of paramount importance this summer.

