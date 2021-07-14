Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils nearing agreement with Raphael Varane

Manchester United are edging closer to agreeing personal terms with Raphael Varane, according to reports.

The Real Madrid centre-back has emerged as United's leading transfer target following the successful pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

The England international had his medical at the club's training ground on Tuesday and is expected to complete his move from Borussia Dortmund imminently.

As such, United are now ready to ramp up their pursuit of Varane, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to bolster his defensive ranks.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are back in talks with the player's representatives and do not expect personal terms to be an issue.

The France international is open to a move to Old Trafford after spending 10 years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

United fans shouldn't get too carried away just yet, however. They will still need to agree a fee with Madrid, who will not want to lose one of their star men on the cheap.

Yet the news that personal terms will not be a problem is welcome. Varane has just one year remaining on his contract with the Spanish giants, and Madrid are open to a sale.

Talks are expected to accelerate in the coming days, with Varane having now enjoyed a couple of weeks off following Euro 2020.

Madrid initially valued the Frenchman at £80m but any deal would be for a much cheaper sum given his contractual situation.

Varane would be an excellent signing for the Red Devils. He is one of the world's best centre-backs and is an obvious upgrade on Victor Lindelof, who spent most of last term as Harry Maguire's centre-back partner.

As well as his ability, Varane would bring vast experience to the United dressing room. He has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid.

Solskjaer will hope his winning mentality rubs off on the rest of the squad - provided, of course, that United get a deal over the line.

