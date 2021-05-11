Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils no longer view Jadon Sancho as a priority

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Jadon Sancho due to the emergence of Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was United’s leading transfer target last summer, but they were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line.

The Red Devils failed to meet Dortmund’s asking price, thought to be around £108m, for the England international.

United had been expected to renew their interest in Sancho ahead of next season, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will hope to challenge for the Premier League title.

But the Manchester Evening News reports that Greenwood’s form this term has led to a change in thinking at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the club in 2019 and went on to make 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

He has already featured in 48 matches this term, and has scored six goals and provided two assists in the Premier League.

The versatile attacker has been deployed as a central striker at times, but most of his outings have come from the right wing.

That is the same position Sancho plays in, and there is concern at United that the signing of the Dortmund forward could stunt Greenwood’s development.

Solskjaer has blooded several academy graduates in the first-team squad in recent years, and he does not want Greenwood to find his path to the starting XI blocked.

As such, Sancho is no longer viewed as a priority signing at Old Trafford, which could allow Chelsea to jump to the front of the queue .

“I can say that Mason is learning all the time,” Solskjaer said after Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

“He’s learning on the job which is not easy, it’s difficult. He’s had to bear a lot of responsibility and he’s come up with so many important goals for us.

“Thursday night [against Roma] he worked his socks off but he goes again and yeah he’s tired. His body has not really filled out yet and he may not be ready for these games but he’s got something special.

“The kid just turns the game around in one split second. The goal today was excellent and I’m delighted he’s got back to his goalscoring best. He’s learning more and more all the other bits as well, I’ve said it so many times about him."

