Chelsea transfer news: Blues receive boost as Jadon Sancho keen to return to England

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho wants to return to England this summer, according to reports.

Sancho has enjoyed another impressive season for BVB, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in the Bundesliga.

Born in London, Sancho spent most of his youth career with Watford, before spending two years on the books of Manchester City.

He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, and the Red Devils have been tipped to renew their interest in the forward at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea have also joined the race for his signature, as Thomas Tuchel eyes a Premier League title tilt in his first full season at the helm.

According to Bild , Sancho intends to bid farewell to Dortmund and return to the country of his birth this summer.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed last month that the club has a “gentleman’s agreement” with the 21-year-old that would allow him to leave if certain conditions are met.

BVB held out for around £108m for Sancho last summer, with their asking price proving prohibitive for United.

Dortmund’s stance has softened since then, though, with their finances having taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The German side are now willing to do business for £80m, and that figure puts Sancho within the reach of Chelsea.

“I don’t know about my future," Sancho told ESPN after Dortmund’s victory over RB Leipzig at the weekend.

"I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team.

"They gave me my first professional start. The fans motivate and push me to the limit.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Arsenal on Wednesday, before taking on Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

A 2-1 victory over Manchester City last time out has left the Blues in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League.

