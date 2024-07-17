Manchester United: Teenage 'generational talent' set for medical, in huge statement of intent
Manchester United appear to have beaten Real Madrid to a 'generational talent', with a deal agreed
Manchester United have agreed a deal for a “generational talent” to sign, with a medical set to follow.
The Red Devils are moving swiftly in this transfer window, having assembled their backroom team. Following the appointments of Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth behind the scenes, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have joined Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.
Joshua Zirkzee has become the first signing of the summer, too. It appears as if the next deal is just around the corner, too, with a fee agreed for a superstar.
The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Lille star Leny Yoro is finalising terms ahead of a transfer to Manchester United. A medical is set, too.
“[Yoro's] original preference was to join Real Madrid but they have so far shown no indication of paying the price that United and Lille settled on,” Ornstein says. “The 18-year-old France youth international has warmed to the idea of moving to Old Trafford and the latest developments are a major step forward in the situation, but there is still work to be done.”
This breakthrough follows Le Parisien claiming that United were putting through “a convincing argument” to the teenager ahead of a move. It was previously reported that Yoro would reject United for a move to the Bernabeu.
Ornstein notes that Yoro is “regarded across the game as being a generational talent,” reaffirming FourFourTwo's assessment from our list of the most exciting teenage talents of last season, where we remarked, “Watching Leny Yoro in youth football was like seeing someone's big brother come to play with the year group below. He's a superstar in the making for a country that already has a quite frankly ridiculous wealth of talents in that position.”
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a huge coup for United. To have convinced the player to join is a show of strength of the project and the progress that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made since investing in the club.
Yoro is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt. His contract expires next year.
Mancehster United are said to be in surprise talks with Girona star, Viktor Tsygankov and are targeting Xavi Simons, too. Manuel Ugarte has been linked, Dani Olmo is wanted and Turkish star Ali Naci Kucuk has been rumoured, too.
Meanwhile, United have signed ‘the next Ronaldinho’ according to his former manager.
