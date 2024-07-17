Manchester United: Teenage 'generational talent' set for medical, in huge statement of intent

By
published

Manchester United appear to have beaten Real Madrid to a 'generational talent', with a deal agreed

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City,
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have agreed a deal for a “generational talent” to sign, with a medical set to follow. 

The Red Devils are moving swiftly in this transfer window, having assembled their backroom team. Following the appointments of Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth behind the scenes, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have joined Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 