Manchester United to make 'official offer' for Turkey attacker in high demand: report

Manchester United are on fire in the transfer market – and now look set to bid for a Turkish star, as the INEOS revolution continues.

The Red Devils are close to tying up deals for Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutch duo set to add much-needed quality in depth to the defence and attack respectively. A midfielder could be next on the radar, too, as Erik ten Hag assesses a squad that achieved the club's lowest-ever Premier League finish last term.

And following Turkey's heroics at Euro 2024, the club are set to bid for a Galatasaray star, to add quality in attack.

Matthijs de Ligt looks set to join Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In quotes relayed by Haber Sari Kirmizi, Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk has claimed, “Manchester United and Tottenham will make official offers for Baris Alper Yilmaz in the coming days,” he said.

Turkish broadcaster Haber 3 recently claimed that Galatasaray are demanding €30 million to let the player leave, following his exploits with Turkey at the Euros.

United are in desperate need of depth on the flanks, with Anthony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford the only options out there. Incoming Zirkzee is more of a threat centrally, with Yilmaz representing an industrious and intense presence who could thrive under Ten Hag.

In FourFourTwo's view, however, this could be one that might take a while to come to fruition. With United currently tying up moves for two or three players – as well as looking at outgoings – moving for Yilmaz might not be a priority until other areas of the team are addressed.

Baris Alper Yilmaz is in high demand (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

United are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old's compatriot, Ferdi Kadioglu.

Yilmaz is worth €17m, as per Transfermarkt.

