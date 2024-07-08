Manchester United close in on midfield signing to stun rivals: report
Manchester United are moving for a superstar midfielder in a move that will sting their closest rivals
Manchester United are moving for a superstar midfielder in a deal that will hurt their biggest rivals.
The Red Devils are yet to close a deal this summer, having assembled their backroom team under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Manchester City chief Omar Berrada has moved across the city, with Dan Ashworth now installed as the 20-time English champions' new transfer guru.
With moves in the works for a new forward and a new centre-back, attention is turning to midfield – and a star to partner Kobbie Mainoo long-term in Manchester United's midfield.
French outlet Le10 Sport has reported that Paris Saint-Germain No.6 Manuel Ugarte is a target for the Red Devils, along with City – echoing information from Uruguay Fichajes that the South American wants to move to Old Trafford.
Ugarte moved to PSG last summer, after a breakout season with Sporting. The Uruguayan has struggled to adapt in Ligue 1, however, falling behind Portuguese midfielder Vitinha in Luis Enrique's pecking order.
VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England
Ugarte was a target last summer for Liverpool and Chelsea, with City said to be monitoring with an eye on signing a defensive-minded midfielder to slot in alongside Rodri. This would be seen as quite the coup for United to pull off under their rivals' noses.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In FourFourTwo's view, this is a move that makes a lot of sense for United – but PSG are unlikely to let the 23-year-old go for cheap, given that he only signed a long-term deal last summer and still has a lot of potential.
Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has tipped Ugarte to leave this summer, claiming that it will have to be a “good permanent” deal to convince the French champions to part with the player.
“Ugarte, for the midfield, is a player who could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer,” the journalist told the Caught Offside podcast. “PSG are prepared to [give] the green light in case they receive a good permanent deal proposal. And what I’m hearing is that Ugarte would be keen on joining Manchester United.
“So in this case, it depends on Man United whether they really want to go for Ugarte. They made contact on both player and club side.”
Ugarte is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United make €70m bid for 'generational talent' to partner Kobbie Mainoo: report
Manchester United get go ahead for Matthijs De Ligt deal, with demands laid out: report
Manchester United lining up surprise approach for Premier League defender: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.