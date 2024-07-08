Manchester United close in on midfield signing to stun rivals: report

Manchester United are moving for a superstar midfielder in a deal that will hurt their biggest rivals.

The Red Devils are yet to close a deal this summer, having assembled their backroom team under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Manchester City chief Omar Berrada has moved across the city, with Dan Ashworth now installed as the 20-time English champions' new transfer guru.

With moves in the works for a new forward and a new centre-back, attention is turning to midfield – and a star to partner Kobbie Mainoo long-term in Manchester United's midfield.

French outlet Le10 Sport has reported that Paris Saint-Germain No.6 Manuel Ugarte is a target for the Red Devils, along with City – echoing information from Uruguay Fichajes that the South American wants to move to Old Trafford.

Ugarte moved to PSG last summer, after a breakout season with Sporting. The Uruguayan has struggled to adapt in Ligue 1, however, falling behind Portuguese midfielder Vitinha in Luis Enrique's pecking order.

Ugarte was a target last summer for Liverpool and Chelsea, with City said to be monitoring with an eye on signing a defensive-minded midfielder to slot in alongside Rodri. This would be seen as quite the coup for United to pull off under their rivals' noses.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a move that makes a lot of sense for United – but PSG are unlikely to let the 23-year-old go for cheap, given that he only signed a long-term deal last summer and still has a lot of potential.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has tipped Ugarte to leave this summer, claiming that it will have to be a “good permanent” deal to convince the French champions to part with the player.

“Ugarte, for the midfield, is a player who could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer,” the journalist told the Caught Offside podcast. “PSG are prepared to [give] the green light in case they receive a good permanent deal proposal. And what I’m hearing is that Ugarte would be keen on joining Manchester United.

“So in this case, it depends on Man United whether they really want to go for Ugarte. They made contact on both player and club side.”

Ugarte is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt.

