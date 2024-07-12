Manchester United have signed 'the next Ronaldinho', according to his former manager

Manchester United are preparing to announce the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era after agreeing a deal to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international will join on €42.5milion deal as the club look to bolster their forward options and provide support for striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee made two appearances off the bench at Euro 2024 which came off the back of a successful season with Bologna that saw him net 12 goals and provide seven assists as his side claimed a Champions League spot after finishing fifth under manager Thiago Motta.

VIDEO: Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

And it’s fair to say that Motta, who joined Juventus last month, was a big fan of the Dutchman, as he has previously said that the forward reminds him of Ronaldinho, the thrilling Brazilian playmaker that Motta played alongside at Barcelona.

“He said that his idols are Ibrahimovic and Batistuta, who are two excellent players,” said Motta after Zirkzee scored a late winner for Bologna against Lazio in February. “Seeing him day to day, he reminds me of the Ronaldinho I played with at Barcelona, but I cannot compare him to anyone.

"He is Joshua, he is special, he enjoys his football and above all works very hard in training.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joshua Zirkzee in action for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Motta also outlined the forward's dedication to his craft.

“Since the first day of pre-season, he has always been the first to arrive at the camp," he added. "He has become a leader and it’s all to his credit. We just need to keep accompanying him, because he is certainly on the right path.”

With such a glowing reference from one of Europe’s best young coaches, Manchester United fans will be hoping that this first signing made by the new regime is a sign of things to come.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United targeting Xavi Simons as superstar Bruno Fernandes replacement: report

Manchester United pursuing Euro 2024 star, in serious statement of intent: report

Manchester United's transfer window challenge laid bare with PSR reveal