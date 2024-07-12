Manchester United have signed 'the next Ronaldinho', according to his former manager

By
published

Manchester United are set to confirm their first summer signing, who has drawn lofty comparisons

Brazil and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho
Brazil and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to announce the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era after agreeing a deal to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. 

The 23-year-old Netherlands international will join on €42.5milion deal as the club look to bolster their forward options and provide support for striker Rasmus Hojlund. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.